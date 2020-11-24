KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 29,700 UP 500
Hanwha 26,800 UP 250
DB HiTek 34,700 DN 50
CJ 81,300 UP 900
Youngpoong 525,000 DN 3,000
JWPHARMA 32,700 DN 350
LGInt 19,450 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 8,180 UP 110
SK hynix 98,600 DN 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,500 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 33,900 DN 50
Yuhan 65,800 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 165,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 53,300 UP 3,650
DaelimInd 84,300 UP 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 DN100
KiaMtr 59,800 UP 500
HITEJINRO 32,950 DN 550
GCH Corp 40,500 DN 1,050
SGBC 37,050 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,750 DN 250
LG Corp. 77,200 UP 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 84,600 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 16,750 UP 350
L&L 10,750 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,400 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,200 UP 50
Shinsegae 236,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 291,500 DN 500
IlyangPharm 64,600 DN 900
MERITZ SECU 3,800 DN 20
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,780 UP 50
SKC 84,200 UP 400
F&F 87,500 UP 800
HtlShilla 83,500 UP 2,300
Hanmi Science 55,100 DN 1,900
SamsungElecMech 151,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 97,300 DN 2,300
Ottogi 552,000 DN 3,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,300 UP 100
