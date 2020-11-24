KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 34,200 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 552,000 UP 26,000
KPIC 247,000 DN 6,500
HyundaiMipoDock 45,500 0
KSOE 103,000 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 43,750 UP 1,150
S-Oil 71,000 UP 4,500
LG Innotek 161,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 289,000 0
HMM 13,050 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 46,700 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 141,500 DN 7,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,400 UP 750
Mobis 246,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,300 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 UP 200
S-1 82,300 DN 700
OCI 68,800 UP 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 58,400 UP 200
KorZinc 394,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,740 DN 190
SYC 54,300 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 9,000 UP 340
SKTelecom 232,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 700
HyundaiElev 40,750 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,700 UP 500
Hanon Systems 15,750 UP 450
SK 217,500 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 3,930 UP 10
GKL 15,550 UP 50
Handsome 30,300 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 5,180 UP 205
COWAY 71,800 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,000 UP 3,500
Hanchem 165,000 UP 1,000
DWS 32,600 UP 1,150
UNID 45,750 UP 50
KEPCO 22,550 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 39,700 DN 100
