GS Retail 34,200 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 552,000 UP 26,000

KPIC 247,000 DN 6,500

HyundaiMipoDock 45,500 0

KSOE 103,000 UP 1,000

IS DONGSEO 43,750 UP 1,150

S-Oil 71,000 UP 4,500

LG Innotek 161,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 289,000 0

HMM 13,050 DN 350

HYUNDAI WIA 46,700 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 141,500 DN 7,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,400 UP 750

Mobis 246,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,300 DN 100

HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 UP 200

S-1 82,300 DN 700

OCI 68,800 UP 2,300

LS ELECTRIC 58,400 UP 200

KorZinc 394,500 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,740 DN 190

SYC 54,300 DN 400

KG DONGBU STL 9,000 UP 340

SKTelecom 232,000 UP 1,000

S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 700

HyundaiElev 40,750 0

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,700 UP 500

Hanon Systems 15,750 UP 450

SK 217,500 UP 3,000

DAEKYO 3,930 UP 10

GKL 15,550 UP 50

Handsome 30,300 UP 200

Asiana Airlines 5,180 UP 205

COWAY 71,800 DN 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 105,000 UP 3,500

Hanchem 165,000 UP 1,000

DWS 32,600 UP 1,150

UNID 45,750 UP 50

KEPCO 22,550 UP 1,000

SamsungSecu 39,700 DN 100

(MORE)