KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NamhaeChem 9,010 UP 280
DONGSUH 28,800 DN 400
BGF 4,750 UP 60
SamsungEng 13,800 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 125,500 UP 3,000
PanOcean 4,185 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 21,750 UP 200
KT 23,750 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL160500 UP7500
LOTTE TOUR 16,800 UP 450
LG Uplus 11,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,400 UP 400
KT&G 86,100 DN 300
DHICO 15,300 0
LG Display 15,450 UP 50
IBK 9,570 UP 60
Kangwonland 23,250 UP 450
NAVER 282,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 373,000 UP 6,000
NCsoft 820,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 799,000 UP 51,000
KEPCO E&C 17,250 UP 600
DongwonF&B 177,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,500 UP 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 37,900 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 UP 200
KEPCO KPS 29,450 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 88,600 DN 600
DSINFRA 8,790 DN 440
Celltrion 301,500 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 0
CJ CheilJedang 367,000 DN 3,500
DSME 26,750 DN 300
Huchems 24,800 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 97,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,800 UP 400
KIH 75,900 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 32,250 UP 250
DWEC 3,515 DN 20
