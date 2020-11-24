Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 November 24, 2020

Donga ST 88,600 DN 700
LGH&H 1,544,000 DN 21,000
GS 38,200 UP 700
CJ CGV 22,950 UP 1,250
LIG Nex1 29,950 0
Fila Holdings 43,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,550 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,160 0
AMOREPACIFIC 193,500 DN 3,500
LF 15,750 DN 50
FOOSUNG 9,670 UP 20
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 6,000
POONGSAN 27,200 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 46,400 DN 50
Hansae 17,350 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 71,200 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 31,500 0
KOLON IND 41,900 UP 800
HanmiPharm 315,000 DN 11,500
BNK Financial Group 5,960 DN 50
emart 156,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,750 DN 100
HANJINKAL 76,100 0
DoubleUGames 60,800 DN 400
CUCKOO 96,100 DN 500
COSMAX 101,000 DN 500
MANDO 44,600 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 60,500 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 32,050 DN 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,850 0
Netmarble 127,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S278000 UP11500
ORION 119,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 131,500 0
SKCHEM 428,000 DN 21,000
HDC-OP 21,000 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 50
(END)

