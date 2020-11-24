Global press photo exhibition capturing life during pandemic kicks off
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition of press photos zooming in on life during the new coronavirus began at a Seoul museum on Tuesday, offering visitors a glimpse of how the world is coping with the unprecedented pandemic.
The exhibition, titled "At the Scenes of the Pandemic," features 120 photos taken by photographers at 47 news agencies around the world. It is taking place at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in central Seoul until March 1, according to organizers.
The exhibition, co-hosted by the national museum and Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, is designed to share a message of hope and alliance during bleak times.
The photos were curated into four themes: A Beginning Without an End; Control vs. Freedom; World in Standstill, Contact-free is New Norm; and Cooperation, Togetherness.
The photos taken in 70 cities around the world -- ranging from Prague to Marrakesh -- portray how people are living their lives and engaging in acts of care and devotion despite the risks of infection and death.
One photo, taken in the central South Korean city of Daegu, shows an exhausted health worker taking a rest, while another photo, taken at a care home at the Spanish city of Valencia, shows an elderly mother and her son embracing through a plastic curtain.
On Tuesday, an opening ceremony took place at the museum, where participants voiced hope that the exhibition would offer a message of hope during bleak times. Some photographers whose works went on display, also sent video messages explaining their photos.
"As we go through the photos, we are reminded of our responsibility to overcome the crisis and herald a post-corona era through coalition and cooperation of the entire world as a united community," Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, said during the opening ceremony.
"You'll be able to see how people continue to hold onto a string of solidarity even during a contactless everyday life. You'll also see helping hands aiding the weak. (We hope) this photo exhibition can help provide comfort and hope to everyone who is struggling through this difficult time," Choi Jang-heon, the museum's acting director, said.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), also voiced gratitude to everyone who is taking part in the antivirus fight.
"Photos that capture truth have the power of empathy. The press photos not only depict the intensity of the scenes but also a message of hope that (asks us to) share pain and not lose courage," Jeong said in a video message, "The KDCA will also strive to prevent and control (the virus) in a professional and systematic manner."
The exhibition is also available online (www.much.go.kr) for those who cannot visit the museum in person. Admission is free.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
