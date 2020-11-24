Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Global press photo exhibition capturing life during pandemic kicks off

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition of press photos zooming in on life during the new coronavirus began at a Seoul museum on Tuesday, offering visitors a glimpse of how the world is coping with the unprecedented pandemic.

The exhibition, titled "At the Scenes of the Pandemic," features 120 photos taken by photographers at 47 news agencies around the world. It is taking place at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in central Seoul until March 1, according to organizers.

Visitors at the international photo exhibition "At the Scenes of the Pandemic" look at photos on display at the National Museum of Contemporary History in central Seoul on Nov. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)
Choi Jang-heon (L), acting director at the National Museum of Contemporary History, Oh Yeong-woo, first vice culture minister, and Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, attend a photo exhibition at the museum in central Seoul on Nov. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

The exhibition, co-hosted by the national museum and Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, is designed to share a message of hope and alliance during bleak times.

The photos were curated into four themes: A Beginning Without an End; Control vs. Freedom; World in Standstill, Contact-free is New Norm; and Cooperation, Togetherness.

The photos taken in 70 cities around the world -- ranging from Prague to Marrakesh -- portray how people are living their lives and engaging in acts of care and devotion despite the risks of infection and death.

One photo, taken in the central South Korean city of Daegu, shows an exhausted health worker taking a rest, while another photo, taken at a care home at the Spanish city of Valencia, shows an elderly mother and her son embracing through a plastic curtain.

This photo, provided by Dave Hunt of the Australian Associated Press, shows a girl drawing and writing letters with chalk at a house in the Gold Coast. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)
This photo, taken by Lim Hwa-young of South Korean newswire Yonhap News Agency, shows a health worker resting outside a hospital building in the southern city of Daegu. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Juancho Torres of Turkish newswire Anadolu Agency, shows a student in Colombia wearing a handmade gas mask in class. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

On Tuesday, an opening ceremony took place at the museum, where officials from the organizers and foreign news agencies, like Germany's DPA, Japan's Kyodo and Russia's Tass, attended. Some photographers whose works went on display, also sent video messages explaining their photos.

The participants voiced hope that the exhibition would offer a message of hope during bleak times.

"As we go through the photos, we are reminded of our responsibility to overcome the crisis and herald a post-corona era through coalition and cooperation of the entire world as a united community," Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, said during the opening ceremony.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), also voiced gratitude to everyone who is taking part in the antivirus fight.

"Photos that capture truth have the power of empathy. The press photos not only depict the intensity of the scenes but also a message of hope that (asks us to) share pain and not lose courage," Jeong said in a video message, "The KDCA will also strive to prevent and control (the virus) in a professional and systematic manner."

The exhibition is also available online (www.much.go.kr) for those who cannot visit the museum in person. Admission is free.

This photo, provided by Biel Alino of Spanish newswire Agencia EFE, shows a mother and son embracing at a care home in Valencia, Spain. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap).
This image, provided by the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, shows the poster for the exhibition "At the Scenes of the Pandemic." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

