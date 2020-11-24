Vice FM Lee voices hope S. Korea's New Deal initiative will help SDG implementation
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho expressed hope Tuesday that South Korea's New Deal initiative to create jobs and stoke stable growth in the post-COVID-19 era will help the implementation of U.N. sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Lee's remarks came amid concerns that the pursuit of SDGs could slow, as the world is struggling to curb the new coronavirus, with the economic fallout weakening its capacity to pursue the goals aimed at fighting poverty, inequality and injustice and tackling climate change.
"Such a policy is closely related to SDGs that promote harmony among the economy, environment and society, and we expect that Korea's New Deal policy will create momentum for efforts to accelerate the implementation of SDGs at home and abroad," Lee said during a forum on the SDGs.
In preparation of the post-coronavirus era, South Korea has rolled out the New Deal policy centering on creating sustainable jobs in the digital and green industries, revitalizing the overall economy and strengthening social safety nets.
The vice minister voiced concerns that as the pandemic is bringing about changes in international politics, the economy and society, the efforts for SDGs could recede, with developing countries with weak crisis management capabilities likely to face difficulties.
To support vulnerable countries, Lee pointed out that South Korea has put in place such programs as a large-scale official development assistance initiative to provide humanitarian aid to 124 countries.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
3
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days, tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul