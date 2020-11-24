Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK reports one COVID-19 patient at Pyeongtaek headquarters

All News 16:52 November 24, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- One member of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) stationed at its headquarters in the city of Pyeongtaek tested positive for the new coronavirus Tuesday, the U.S. military said.

It is the first case of COVID-19 that USFK has reported at Camp Humphreys since early last month. The latest case brought the total number of new coronavirus cases among USFK-affiliated people to 369, most of whom tested positive upon arrival here from the United States.

"Notifications to those affected, case trace, and team clean operations are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post. Details, including the identity of the patient and how the person was infected, were not immediately available.

A U.S. military officer checks the temperature of a driver in front of the main gate of U.S. Forces Korea's Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Feb. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by the U.S. military. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

