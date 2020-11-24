(LEAD) USFK reports one COVID-19 patient at Pyeongtaek headquarters
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info, USFK commander's comment)
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- An American soldier stationed at the U.S. Forces Korea headquarters in the city of Pyeongtaek tested positive for the new coronavirus Tuesday, the U.S. military said.
It is the first case of COVID-19 that USFK has reported at Camp Humphreys since early last month. The latest case brought the total number of new coronavirus cases among USFK-affiliated people to 369, most of whom tested positive upon arrival here from the United States.
"The soldier did the right thing by adhering to our core tenets by immediately seeking medical treatment when he was feeling sick," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said.
The soldier is currently in isolation at a barrack designated to house confirmed virus patients at Humphreys, the U.S. military said.
"Contact tracing is ongoing, and USFK medical teams are actively ensuring that all known Camp Humphreys facilities visited by the Soldier are thoroughly cleaned," the U.S. military said in a release.
-
-
