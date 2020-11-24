Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 killed, 1 missing in POSCO plant fire

All News 18:26 November 24, 2020

GWANGYANG, South Korea, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- At least two people were killed and another went missing in a fire that broke out at a plant operated by South Korea's top steelmaker, POSCO, on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The fire occurred at around 4 p.m. with a roaring sound at its plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to the officials.

Authorities said the blaze appears to have started near a furnace, adding that they are looking into the exact cause of the incident.

This undated photo provided by POSCO shows its plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


