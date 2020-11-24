2 killed, 1 missing in POSCO plant fire
All News 18:26 November 24, 2020
GWANGYANG, South Korea, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- At least two people were killed and another went missing in a fire that broke out at a plant operated by South Korea's top steelmaker, POSCO, on Tuesday, fire officials said.
The fire occurred at around 4 p.m. with a roaring sound at its plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to the officials.
Authorities said the blaze appears to have started near a furnace, adding that they are looking into the exact cause of the incident.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
2
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days, tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul