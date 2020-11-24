Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 3 killed in POSCO plant explosion

All News 19:10 November 24, 2020

GWANGYANG, South Korea, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Three people were killed in an explosion that occurred at a plant operated by South Korea's top steelmaker, POSCO, on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The incident took place at around 4 p.m. with a roaring sound at its plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul, involving a blaze that was put out in about 20 minutes, according to the officials.

Authorities said the explosion appears to have started near a furnace while workers were handling high-pressure gas, adding that they are looking into the exact cause of the incident.

This photo, provided by fire officials, shows a plant operated by South Korea's top steelmaker, POSCO, in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul, where an explosion took place on Nov. 24, 2020, killing three workers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


