Justice minister orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty amid feud over reforms, investigations
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from his duty, in an unprecedented move amid a feud over prosecution reforms and various investigations involving Yoon's aide and family members.
"The ministry has been investigating various allegations against the top prosecutor and found out some serious misconduct," the justice minister said during a briefing.
As reasons to bar him from his duty and seek disciplinary actions, the minister cited what she called an "improper" meeting with media executives, the inspection of judges involved in controversial cases and interference with the prosecution's investigations to protect people close to him.
Also she said Yoon had impeded the ministry's lawful probe by not responding to recent written investigation inquiries.
"As the justice minister, who has the utmost authority to oversee the prosecution, I decided that it is not tolerable to let him continue his duty," Choo said.
Shortly after the surprise announcement, Yoon called it "unfair" and said he would take legal action.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
2
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days, tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul