Dominant KBO season by NC Dinos culminates in Korean Series title

And those three mashers did damage in the Korean Series. Altherr smacked a three-run home run to key a 5-3 victory in Game 1, while Na went 4-for-4 in that game. After getting held hitless in Game 2, Na broke out for two more hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in Game 3. He had a three-hit effort in Game 5, and picked up another hit in Game 6.