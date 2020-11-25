U.S. lowers travel advisory to Level 2 for S. Korea
WASHINGTON, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States has lowered its travel warning for South Korea by a notch to Level 2, which advises its citizens to use "increased caution" while traveling to the Asian country, the latest travel advisory posted on the website of the State Department showed Tuesday.
The department had a Level 3 travel advisory placed on South Korea since Aug. 6.
"South Korea has resumed most transportation options, (including airport operations and re-opening of borders) and business operations (including day cares and schools). Other improved conditions have been reported within South Korea," the latest advisory said of the reason for the change.
It noted a 14-day mandatory quarantine remains in effect for travelers from the United States to South Korea.
South Korea has seen a recent spike in the number of infections, but its daily cases still remain well below 400.
As of Tuesday (Seoul time), the country has reported a total of 31,353 confirmed infection cases, with 510 deaths.
The U.S. has confirmed more than 12 million cases, with more than 255,000 deaths.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
2
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs