BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
All News 02:52 November 25, 2020
WASHINGTON, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's K-pop megastar BTS was nominated for the Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance on Tuesday, becoming the first South Korean pop artist to be nominated for the U.S. music award.
Tuesday's nomination also makes the septet the first South Korean act to be nominated for all three major U.S. music awards that include the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
BTS has won both the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
The Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 31.
