Biden says his team will repair, reimagine American foreign policy
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his foreign policy team will help not only repair but also reimagine U.S. foreign policy, while reiterating his pledge to work closely with U.S. allies.
His remarks came one day after he announced six nominees to head foreign and national policy agencies, including the State Department and the National Security Council.
"They will not only repair, (but) also reimagine American foreign policy and national security for the next generation. And they will tell me what I need to know, not what I want to know, what I need to know," Biden told a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware.
"To the American people, this team will make us proud to be Americans," he added.
Biden said the U.S. will lead the world not only by the example of its power, but also by the power of its example.
"In calls from world leaders that I've had...I've been struck by how much they're looking forward to the United States reasserting its historic role as a global leader, both in the Pacific, as well as the Atlantic, all across the world," he said, referring to what he said about 18 to 20 congratulatory calls from global leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
"This team behind me, they embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with U.S. allies," added the president-elect.
Introducing each of his nominees, Biden said his pick for secretary of state, Tony Blinken, was a seasoned diplomat who has served in top roles on Capitol Hill, the White House and in the State Department.
"He delivered for the American people in each place," said Biden, noting the former deputy secretary of state also helped strengthen U.S. alliances in the Asia-Pacific.
Biden insisted Blinken was better positioned than any to not only lead the State Department but strengthen U.S. alliances.
"He will rebuild morale and trust in the State Department, where his career in government began, and he starts off with the kind of relationships around the world that many of his predecessors had to build over the years," he told the news conference.
Blinken said, if confirmed as the top diplomat, he will work with other countries.
"Now, we have to proceed with equal measures of humility and confidence. Humility because, as the president-elect said, we can't solve all the world's problems alone. We need to be working with other countries. We need their cooperation. We need their partnership," said Blinken.
"But also confidence because America at its best still has a greater ability than any other country on earth to bring others together to meet the challenges of our time," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
4
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
5
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state