Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:24 November 25, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Justice minister orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice minister suspends from duty top prosecutor, who warns of legal action (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty, marking first time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Justice minister suspends top prosecutor from duty for first time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice minister suspends top prosecutor from duty, seeks disciplinary actions (Segye Times)
-- Choo orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Choo orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty, Yoon wars of legal action (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choo orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty in unexpected move (Hankyoreh)
-- Choo seeks suspending top prosecutor from duty (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Choo's justice ministry orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Choo orders suspending top prosecutor from duty (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Barflies, dancing queens won't enjoy Level 2 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Forgo year-end gathering plans, health authority urges public (Korea Herald)
-- Biden transition gets government OK (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!