(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 25)

Given such drastic differences from the Trump administration, the Moon Jae-in administration needs to shift its diplomacy and security policy by a considerable degree, not to mention a need to replace Moon's diplomatic and security aides. Nevertheless, the government is doing nothing. It stuck with Trump instead of building connections with the Biden camp. The government must recruit people capable of maximizing our national interest between America and China while reinforcing the alliance regardless of their ideology. When it comes to national security, there should be no divide between ruling and opposition parties.