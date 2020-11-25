6 companies to recall over 160,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and four other companies will voluntarily recall over 160,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The four other companies are Kia Motors Corp., Renault Samsung Motors Corp., GM Korea Co. and Daijeon Machinery Co., the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The six companies are recalling a combined 163,843 units due to faulty components in 19 models, the statement said.
The problems include a faulty hydraulic electro control unit in Hyundai Motor's Tucson SUV, a faulty rear seat safety belt system in Mercedes-Benz's GLE 450 4MATIC SUV and a faulty battery control unit in GM Korea's all-new Malibu sedan, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
