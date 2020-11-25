Market value of top 10 group firms soars 22 pct on stock rally
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Listed firms of South Korea's top 10 business groups saw their market capitalization jump nearly 22 percent this year amid a strong stock market rally, data showed Wednesday.
The combined market value of those 102 listed firms came to 1,069.5 trillion won (US$960 billion) as of Monday, up 22.3 percent from the end of last year, according to the data from financial information provider FnGuide.
Four groups -- Samsung, SK, LG and Hyundai Motor -- had a market value of more than 100 trillion won. The number was up two from end-December.
Samsung, whose flagship is Samsung Electronics Co., had the largest market value of 588.7 trillion won, accounting for more than half of the total stock market capitalization.
SK, which has chip giant SK hynix Inc. under its wing, came next with 151.9 trillion won, followed by LG with 122 trillion won and Hyundai Motor with 107.5 billion won.
LG reported the biggest increase rate of 44.5 percent over the cited period. Samsung and six others saw market-value increases, while three -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, GS and Shinsegae -- suffered setbacks.
The top 10 groups, meanwhile, took up 50.2 percent of the combined value of the country's main and secondary stock markets tallied at 2,130 trillion won, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
5
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
1
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
4
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs