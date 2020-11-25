U.S. to provide up to US$3 mln in grants for human rights, democratic reforms in N. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department has offered to provide up to $3 million in grants for organizations working for human rights protection and democratic reforms in North Korea, its website showed Wednesday.
According to a notice posted on the website of the department's Bureau of Democracy Human Rights and Labor, the grants will be provided to two to 15 organizations with the amount ranging from $50,000 to $3 million each.
"Projects should aim to have impact that leads to democratic reforms and should have the potential for sustainability beyond DRL resources," the notice said.
"DRL seeks projects that promote human rights and accountability through the programmatic approach of fostering the free flow of information into, out of and within the DPRK," it added.
DPRK is the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The applications will be accepted until Jan. 15. Additional applications will be accepted until April 2 and Sept. 17, the notice showed.
North Korea has long been labeled one of the worst human rights violators in the world. Pyongyang has bristled at such criticism, calling it a U.S.-led attempt to topple its regime.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
5
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
1
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
4
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs