Wednesday's weather forecast

November 25, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/00 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/01 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-3 Sunny 20

Gangneung 14/05 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 12/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 13/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 10

Daegu 13/02 Sunny 0

Busan 16/07 Sunny 0

