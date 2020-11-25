Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 25, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/01 Sunny 20
Incheon 10/02 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/00 Sunny 20
Cheongju 11/01 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 12/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-3 Sunny 20
Gangneung 14/05 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 12/01 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 13/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 10
Daegu 13/02 Sunny 0
Busan 16/07 Sunny 0
(END)
