Overseas card spending plunges 54.8 pct in Q3 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' overseas card spending plunged 54.8 percent on-year in the third quarter on a sharp decline in the number of outbound travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, totaled US$2.17 billion in the July-September period, compared with $4.79 billion for the same period last year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Compared with three months earlier, however, the overseas card spending rose 15.6 percent.
The on-quarter gain was attributable to a modest rise in the number of outbound travelers and the Korean currency's strength against the U.S. dollar, the BOK said.
The number of outbound South Koreans jumped 97 percent on-quarter to 230,000 in the third quarter as many nations lifted lockdown measures.
In the fourth quarter of last year, the number of outbound South Koreans stood at 6.59 million, according to the BOK.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
5
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
1
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) 3 killed in POSCO plant explosion
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
2 killed, 1 missing in POSCO plant fire