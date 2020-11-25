S. Korea, Czech Republic sign amended air services agreement
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Czech Republic have signed a revised air services agreement allowing airlines run by European Union (EU) member states to fly between the two countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The agreement was signed in Prague on Tuesday (local time) by South Korean Ambassador to Prague Kim Tae-jin and Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek, the ministry said in a release. The agreement needs to be ratified by the Czech parliament.
The amended agreement eases the requirements for designation of airlines for regular routes so that air carriers controlled or owned by EU member states can operate the Incheon-Prague route, among other adjustments made to safety regulations.
So far, the route had only been operated by the two countries' national flag carriers.
The revision came as most of the regular flights between Seoul and Prague have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry said it will continue efforts to help the two sides resume the flights as the COVID-19 outbreak stabilizes.
