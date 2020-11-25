Gracie Abrams joins fan community Weverse
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has joined Weverse, the fan community and online store for a spate of K-pop musicians like BTS, CL and Seventeen, Big Hit Entertainment said Wednesday.
It marks the first case for a musician from outside of South Korea to join the mobile platform, according to Big Hit.
The company said that more musicians from abroad will be joining the platform, such as U.S. singer-songwriter Alexander 23 and British musician Yungblud.
The membership-based app is a platform for music fans from around 200 countries. Thirteen artists are currently registered on the platform.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
5
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
1
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) 3 killed in POSCO plant explosion
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
2 killed, 1 missing in POSCO plant fire