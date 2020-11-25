Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gracie Abrams joins fan community Weverse

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has joined Weverse, the fan community and online store for a spate of K-pop musicians like BTS, CL and Seventeen, Big Hit Entertainment said Wednesday.

It marks the first case for a musician from outside of South Korea to join the mobile platform, according to Big Hit.

The company said that more musicians from abroad will be joining the platform, such as U.S. singer-songwriter Alexander 23 and British musician Yungblud.

The membership-based app is a platform for music fans from around 200 countries. Thirteen artists are currently registered on the platform.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a promotional image for Gracie Abrams on fan platform Weverse. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

