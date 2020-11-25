(LEAD) Justice ministry to convene disciplinary committee for top prosecutor as early as next week
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS photo, details in paras 3, 5)
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Justice is expected to convene a committee as early as next week to decide the level of disciplinary action against the nation's top prosecutor suspended from his position over a series of allegations, legal sources said Wednesday.
In an unprecedented move, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from his duty and said the ministry would seek disciplinary action against him over allegations that he abused his power to interfere with ongoing investigations and ordered illegal inspection of judges involved in controversial cases, among other things.
The committee is comprised of seven field experts, including the justice minister and vice minister. The justice minister has the authority to appoint five panel members -- two prosecutors and three outside experts.
A revised law passed the National Assembly in September to prevent potential power abuse by the justice minister when it comes to disciplinary actions against prosecutors. But the law will go into effect on Jan. 21 and will not be applied to this case retroactively.
According to a ministry official, there is no need to form a new committee, as the outside experts have not completed their terms.
Under the relevant law, the committee is allowed to call in Yoon for in-person questioning. The justice minister, who is the one who sought disciplinary action against Yoon in the first place, is barred from participating in the deliberation process.
The committee will decide among five levels of punishment, with dismissal the heaviest and reprimand the lightest. If the committee goes with salary reduction -- the second lightest punishment -- or heavier, it will be the president who will execute the disciplinary action against Yoon.
Amid an unheard-of crisis at the prosecution service, Cho Nam-kwan, the assistant prosecutor general, has taken over Yoon's duty as acting prosecutor general.
"I feel heavy responsibility as acting prosecutor general at this unprecedented time," he said in a statement sent to local reporters.
Meanwhile, the justice minister did not answer a bombardment of questions from reporters on her way to the office this morning.
Right after the announcement of his suspension, Yoon said he would "take legal action."
"Reflecting on my past deeds, I have done nothing to be ashamed of as prosecutor general and have worked hard to protect the political neutrality of the prosecution," Yoon said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
5
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
1
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) 3 killed in POSCO plant explosion
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases near 400, stricter nationwide antivirus curbs in offing
-
5
2 killed, 1 missing in POSCO plant fire