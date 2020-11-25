(2nd LD) Prosecutors resist justice minister's suspension of prosecution chief

As reasons to seek disciplinary actions, the minister cited Tusday what she called Yoon's "improper" meeting with a media company owner, the illegal inspection of judges involved in controversial cases, interference with the prosecution's investigations to protect people close to him and damage to public trust in the political neutrality of the prosecution. She also cited his alleged leak of information to the press on the Supreme Prosecutors Office's launch of an audit into his close aide involved in an alleged blackmail case.