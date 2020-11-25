Over half of S. Koreans support third round of emergency virus handouts: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- More than half of South Koreans support the idea of distributing an additional third round of coronavirus-related emergency handouts, which was recently brought to discussion by rival political parties, a poll showed Wednesday.
In a Realmeter survey of 500 people aged 18 or older nationwide on whether they support an additional round of virus relief handouts, 56.3 percent said they were in favor of the idea, while 39.7 percent said they disapproved.
On the scope of recipients, 57.1 percent said the handouts should be universal, while 35.8 percent preferred selective distribution. Of the surveyed, 7 percent said they were not sure about the scope.
The poll showed that 74.3 percent of Democratic Party (DP) supporters agreed with the third round of virus relief funds, compared with 41.7 percent of People Power Party (PPP) supporters favoring the proposal.
Negative sentiment was stronger among Seoul residents, with 49.5 percent in opposition and 43.9 in favor. In the Incheon and Gyeonggi regions, 63.1 percent supported the idea.
The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with the margin of error at plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
The recent survey came a day after the main opposition PPP revealed its plan to push for the allocation of emergency funds worth 3.6 trillion won (US$3.3 billion) in the government's new year budget.
The funds will help out the damaged sectors of taxi services, indoor gyms, private learning institutes and PC cafes hit by the third wave of COVID-19 and support the livelihood of households, Rep. Lee Jong-bae, head of PPP's policy committee, said Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the ruling DP said it agrees with the idea of supporting those most affected by the economic fallout from the pandemic and will consider adding an additional extra budget as relief funds to next year's budget, of which the legal deadline for passage falls on Dec. 2.
(END)
