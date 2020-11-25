Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
(ATTN: ADDS details; RESTUCTURES)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korea's K-pop megastar BTS was nominated for the Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance, becoming the first South Korean pop artist to be nominated for the U.S. music award.
The South Korean boy group was nominated for its latest hit single "Dynamite" in a virtual ceremony streamed live on Tuesday morning (U.S. time).
----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases near 400, stricter nationwide antivirus curbs in offing
(ATTN: CHANGES 1st photo; ADDS more info in paras 5-6, 9-10, 13, 23-25)
SEOUL -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea reached nearly 400 on Wednesday on account of sporadic cluster infections across the country, prompting health authorities to consider imposing tougher antivirus curbs nationwide.
The country added 382 more COVID-19 cases, including 363 local infections, raising the total caseload to 31,745, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
----------------
Justice ministry to form disciplinary committee for top prosecutor as early as next week
SEOUL -- The Ministry of Justice is expected to form a committee as early as next week to decide the level of disciplinary action against the nation's top prosecutor suspended from his position over a series of allegations, legal sources said Wednesday.
In an unprecedented move, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from his duty and said the ministry would seek disciplinary action against him over allegations that he abused his power to interfere with ongoing investigations and ordered illegal inspection of judges involved in controversial cases, among other things.
----------------
More virus cases confirmed at Samsung's mobile research lab
SEOUL -- Four more workers at Samsung Electronics Co.'s mobile research lab have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said Wednesday, stoking concerns of group transmissions at the facility.
The South Korean tech giant said an additional four virus cases were confirmed at its R5 lab in Suwon, south of Seoul, after it came out earlier this week that three workers were infected with the virus.
----------------
S. Korea, Indonesia reaffirm commitment to cooperation in defense industry
SEOUL -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Indonesia have held a videoconference and reaffirmed their commitment for cooperation in the defense industry, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Wednesday.
During the annual consultations session held Tuesday, the two sides agreed to beef up cooperation to protect defense technologies and discussed other pending issues, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains on Wall Street rallies, vaccine hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning, taking a cue from record gains on Wall Street, as U.S. political uncertainty receded with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden starting his White House transition.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.14 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,633.9 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
(END)
