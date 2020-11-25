KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 86,600 UP 2,000
SGBC 38,250 UP 1,200
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,870 UP 120
LOTTE 35,300 DN 550
KAL 25,500 UP 350
LG Corp. 78,200 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 233,500 DN 2,500
Nongshim 288,500 DN 3,000
Hyosung 79,600 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,100 DN 2,300
DongkukStlMill 7,890 DN 290
SBC 10,800 DN 250
LGInt 20,400 UP 950
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,895 UP 70
ORION Holdings 13,350 DN 50
Daesang 24,850 DN 450
LotteFood 331,000 DN 7,500
NEXENTIRE 5,740 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 163,500 UP 1,500
KCC 168,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 174,500 UP 500
Donga Socio Holdings 129,000 DN 5,000
HITEJINRO 32,650 DN 300
Yuhan 64,300 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 53,200 DN 100
DaelimInd 84,500 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15850 UP250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,000 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 34,650 UP 750
KiaMtr 59,000 DN 800
BukwangPharm 24,250 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,000 DN 450
TaekwangInd 821,000 DN 12,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
AmoreG 53,600 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 179,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 97,200 DN 1,400
