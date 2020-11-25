KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 518,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,650 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,100 DN 1,150
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,250 DN 450
Kogas 29,950 UP 250
Hanwha 26,650 DN 150
DB HiTek 36,600 UP 1,900
CJ 81,300 0
JWPHARMA 32,800 UP 100
SamsungElec 66,600 DN 1,100
SPC SAMLIP 73,400 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG SDS 176,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,550 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,950 DN 20
SK Discovery 67,800 DN 1,700
DB INSURANCE 46,300 DN 200
LS 61,000 DN 1,100
NHIS 11,250 DN 50
GC Corp 349,500 DN 23,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,200 DN 180
GS E&C 32,250 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,650 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 538,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 240,000 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,940 UP 160
SKC 82,500 DN 1,700
Binggrae 56,100 UP 300
GCH Corp 36,750 DN 3,750
LotteChilsung 97,900 DN 2,100
POSCO 245,000 UP 500
Celltrion 330,000 UP 28,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 UP 5,200
BoryungPharm 20,700 UP 3,950
L&L 10,650 DN 100
IlyangPharm 63,800 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 150,000 DN 1,000
Ottogi 554,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 97,400 UP 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,450 UP 150
