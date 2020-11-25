KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 107,000 UP 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,800 0
OCI 69,000 UP 200
F&F 87,600 UP 100
HtlShilla 82,700 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,900 DN 500
Hanmi Science 56,400 UP 1,300
GS Retail 34,050 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 47,900 UP 2,400
Hanchem 160,500 DN 4,500
DWS 30,900 DN 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 57,400 DN 1,000
KorZinc 392,500 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,920 UP 180
SYC 53,900 DN 400
S-Oil 71,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 159,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 281,000 DN 8,000
HMM 12,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 46,700 0
KumhoPetrochem 141,500 0
Mobis 247,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,100 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 DN 150
S-1 81,900 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 43,000 DN 750
SKTelecom 229,000 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 51,700 DN 300
HyundaiElev 40,950 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 DN 550
Hanon Systems 15,650 DN 100
SK 223,000 UP 5,500
DAEKYO 3,875 DN 55
GKL 15,650 UP 100
Handsome 30,150 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 5,090 DN 90
COWAY 71,300 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,500 DN 1,500
IBK 9,680 UP 110
UNID 45,300 DN 450
