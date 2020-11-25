Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

November 25, 2020

KEPCO 22,250 DN 300
SamsungSecu 39,400 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,850 DN 150
NamhaeChem 8,860 DN 150
Kakao 367,000 DN 6,000
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 21,400 DN 350
KT 23,950 UP 200
DONGSUH 28,850 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157500 DN3000
NCsoft 805,000 DN 15,000
LOTTE TOUR 16,950 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 123,500 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,900 DN 1,500
BGF 4,735 DN 15
SamsungEng 14,050 UP 250
DSME 27,250 UP 500
DSINFRA 8,320 DN 470
KT&G 86,000 DN 100
DHICO 15,400 UP 100
PanOcean 4,105 DN 80
LG Display 15,800 UP 350
DWEC 3,585 UP 70
Donga ST 87,600 DN 1,000
Kangwonland 23,900 UP 650
NAVER 278,500 DN 4,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 366,500 DN 500
DongwonF&B 174,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 250
LGH&H 1,548,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 788,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,100 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 37,150 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 87,500 DN 1,100
Huchems 24,450 DN 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,400 DN 400
