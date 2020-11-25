KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 76,600 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 31,850 DN 400
GS 37,800 DN 400
CJ CGV 23,150 UP 200
LIG Nex1 29,800 DN 150
Fila Holdings 43,650 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,140 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 187,500 DN 6,000
LF 15,550 DN 200
FOOSUNG 9,390 DN 280
SK Innovation 163,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 26,850 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 48,300 UP 1,900
Hansae 17,050 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 71,600 UP 400
Youngone Corp 30,950 DN 550
KOLON IND 41,250 DN 650
HanmiPharm 325,500 UP 10,500
BNK Financial Group 5,990 UP 30
emart 153,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,550 DN 200
HANJINKAL 74,400 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 59,100 DN 1,700
CUCKOO 95,800 DN 300
COSMAX 99,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 47,350 UP 2,750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 803,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 59,600 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 31,150 DN 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,550 DN 300
Netmarble 125,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S283000 UP5000
ORION 119,000 0
BGF Retail 131,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 416,000 DN 12,000
HDC-OP 20,900 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 UP 50
