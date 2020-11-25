S. Korea installs time capsule to mark 70th anniversary of Korean war
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday installed a time capsule containing dozens of items commemorating the 1950-53 Korean War as the country wrapped up a series of events to mark the 70th anniversary of the war's outbreak.
Dubbed "Memory Box," the capsule was laid at the national cemetery in Seoul to remember various programs organized by the government, with planning documents, commemorative items and letters of remembrance for the war veterans put inside, according to the ministry.
The box will be recovered in 2050 on the centennial anniversary of the outbreak of the war.
"I hope today's event could serve as an opportunity to pay tribute to the sacred sacrifice and dedication of the Korean War veterans, and to remember that the freedom, peace and prosperity we enjoy today were not given at a small cost," a senior ministry official said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
