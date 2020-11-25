Broker indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges in Optimus fraud case
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Wednesday indicted a key broker on charges of fraud and embezzlement in connection with its investigation into a financial fraud scheme at a private equity investment company.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office charged the 55-year-old suspect, only identified by his family name, Kim, with fraud, embezzlement and violation of the Attorney-at-Law Act in the massive fund scam case surrounding Optimus Asset Management.
The Optimus scandal centers on allegations that the private equity company solicited funds worth about 1.2 trillion won (US$1.08 billion) from thousands of people for investments in public institutions but actually funneled most of the money into risky assets, causing huge losses to the investors.
Prosecutors suspected Kim was engaged in illegal lobbying activities against multiple government officials and lawmakers in an effort to conceal the firm's deceitful business scheme.
He is also suspected of misappropriating 1 billion won out of 1.65 billion won he had received from Optimus CEO Kim Jae-hyun to bribe minority shareholders of Haeduk Powerway Co., a once-promising ship parts developer that was believed to be used by Optimus in its fraud scheme.
Kim also allegedly siphoned off 20 million won in May from Optimus CEO, which he had promised to hand to a former official at the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) before the financial firm suspended withdrawals from its funds in June due to liquidity issues.
Meanwhile, the investigators have been chasing another two suspects who are at large -- a broker surnamed Ki and Jeng Yeung-jea, former president of the alternative investment division of Optimus.
