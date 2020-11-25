Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
Moon says COVID-19 crisis highlighting significance of AI sector
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday reviewed South Korea's campaign for the past year to develop its artificial intelligence (AI) sector and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting relevant industries.
"First, (the government) will accelerate AI technology innovation," he said during an event, joined by representatives from some local firms engaging in AI businesses, held at the KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. They included Naver, Kakao, KT, SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics.
--------------------------
S. Korea fines Facebook 6.7 bln won for sharing users' info without consent
SEOUL -- South Korea's information watchdog on Wednesday fined Facebook Inc. 6.7 billion won (US$6 million) for passing information of at least 3.3 million South Koreans to other companies in its first crackdown on the U.S. tech giant.
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said Facebook violated the country's personal information law by providing personal information of at least 3.3 million of the country's total 18 million local users from May 2012 to June 2018 to other companies without their consent.
---------------------------
S. Korea to mass produce advanced tactical ground-based missiles by 2025
SEOUL -- South Korea decided Wednesday to mass produce a new type of tactical ground-based missiles designed to destroy underground artillery bases in North Korea, officials said.
During the defense project promotion committee presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook, the government approved the plan to produce more than 200 units of the Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missile (KTSSM) by 2025, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
---------------------------
Labor group stages nationwide rallies despite virus surge
SEOUL -- An umbrella labor group staged nationwide rallies Wednesday despite calls for restraint following the recent resurgence of the coronavirus.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the more militant of the country's two largest umbrella labor organizations, held the rallies in addition to a strike to protest the Moon Jae-in government's labor reform policies.
The rallies involved no more than nine people in Seoul, in line with the city government's new social distancing rules. But rallies in other parts of the country are expected to be larger depending on the restrictions of each local government.
-------------------------------
Ruling party head orders consideration of parliamentary inquiry into top prosecutor
SEOUL -- The head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Wednesday that he was shocked by allegations against the nation's top prosecutor and ordered the party to consider pursuing a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.
In an unprecedented move, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from his duty, citing what she called an "improper" meeting with a media executive and the illegal inspection of judges involved in controversial cases, among other alleged misdeeds.
------------------------------
Broker indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges in Optimus fraud case
SEOUL -- The prosecution on Wednesday indicted a key broker on charges of fraud and embezzlement in connection with its investigation into a financial fraud scheme at a private equity investment company.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office charged the 55-year-old suspect, only identified by his family name, Kim, with fraud, embezzlement and violation of the Attorney-at-Law Act in the massive fund scam case surrounding Optimus Asset Management.
-----------------------------
Seoul stocks snap 5-session winning streak on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended a five-session winning streak Wednesday after hitting an all-time high the previous session, as investors dumped local stocks to lock in gains. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 16.22 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,601.54.
------------------------------
SK Telecom enters semiconductor biz with new AI chip
SEOUL-- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's leading wireless carrier, unveiled Wednesday a new artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor for data center operations, expanding its business to the semiconductor market.
The new SAPEON X220 is the first AI chip developed by the mobile carrier and also the country's first AI chip for data centers.
----------------------------
GM Korea union tentatively OKs 2020 wage deal
SEOUL -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Wednesday it has reached a tentative wage deal for the year to focus on production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the tentative agreement, GM Korea will provide 4 million won (US$3,600) per union worker in performance-based pay and bonuses for the year of 2020 instead of freezing basic salary, the company said in a statement.
-----------------------------
Over half of S. Koreans support third round of emergency virus handouts: poll
SEOUL -- More than half of South Koreans support the idea of distributing an additional third round of coronavirus-related emergency handouts, which was recently brought to discussion by rival political parties, a poll showed Wednesday.
In a Realmeter survey of 500 people aged 18 or older nationwide on whether they support an additional round of virus relief handouts, 56.3 percent said they were in favor of the idea, while 39.7 percent said they disapproved.
