Vice FM discusses post-pandemic cooperation with Costa Rica minister
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held talks with his Costa Rican counterpart in Seoul on Wednesday about ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the post-coronavirus era, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting with Adriana Bolanos, deputy foreign minister for bilateral affairs and international cooperation, Choi said that the two countries have actively worked together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed hope for expanding the two-way cooperation going forward.
In particular, Choi explained the government's New Deal policy, which centers on creating sustainable jobs in the digital and green industries, and proposed expanding cooperation in those areas.
Bolanos, in turn, expressed her government's willingness to work with Seoul to further develop the bilateral relations. She also thanked Korea for providing aid to help fight COVID-19, according to the ministry.
The Costa Rican minister was visiting Seoul this week to attend a forum hosted by Seoul to promote cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries.
