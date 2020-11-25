Go to Contents Go to Navigation

48 coronavirus cases confirmed at aerobics center in Seoul

All News 18:45 November 25, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- A total of 48 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at an aerobics center in western Seoul as of Wednesday, raising concerns of a new cluster infection.

The Gangseo Ward Office said 44 patrons and officials of the center were diagnosed with the coronavirus, after four cases were detected the previous day.

The authorities are testing family members and contacts of the patients.

The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea reached nearly 400 on Wednesday amid sporadic cluster infections across the country.

People wait to receive coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic at the National Medical Center in Seoul on Nov. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!