S. Korea, Ecuador discuss cooperation on pandemic, economy
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ecuador on Wednesday discussed efforts to boost economic relations and coronavirus cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Ecuadorian counterpart Luis Gallegos, who is visiting Seoul this week to attend a forum hosted by South Korea to promote its cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries.
Kang expressed hope that Korea's sharing of its experience in tackling COVID-19 would help Ecuador cope with the epidemic.
Kang also asked for Ecuador's support for South Korea's state airport operator's project to build an airport in the Ecuadorian coastal city of Manta.
Gallegos said Ecuador hopes to strengthen bilateral cooperation, adding Seoul's support in development projects has contributed to his country's social and economic growth.
Gallegos also thanked the Korean government for sharing its know-how in containing COVID-19 and providing humanitarian aid to help his country tackle the virus.
