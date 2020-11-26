Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Choo-Yoon strife intensifies after probe launched into Yoon's alleged interference in investigations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- As Choo-Yoon friction deepens, Moon keeps mum (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rank-and-file prosecutors stand up to Choo's disciplinary orders against Yoon (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party lawmakers call for Yoon to step down, prosecutors take collective action (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party urges Yoon to step down, prosecutors decry as unfair (Segye Times)
-- Rank-and-file prosecutors hold first group meetings in 7 years in protest of justice minister's moves against top prosecutor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rank-and-file prosecutors in 10 districts take steps in mass backlash against justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors defend collecting information about their own as legal execution of duty, Choo says it's surveillance (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution on brink of rebellion, rank-and-file prosecutors in 10 district offices to hold meetings (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daejeon, Sejong, Gwangju levied with heavy comprehensive real estate tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential committee sets in motion to create system allowing labor union representatives at public firms to hold voting rights as board members (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Tech firms brief president on AI (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecutors office in turmoil after justice minister suspends chief (Korea Herald)
-- Parties divided over Choo-Yoon conflict (Korea Times)
