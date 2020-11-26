Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:11 November 26, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Choo-Yoon strife intensifies after probe launched into Yoon's alleged interference in investigations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- As Choo-Yoon friction deepens, Moon keeps mum (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rank-and-file prosecutors stand up to Choo's disciplinary orders against Yoon (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party lawmakers call for Yoon to step down, prosecutors take collective action (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party urges Yoon to step down, prosecutors decry as unfair (Segye Times)
-- Rank-and-file prosecutors hold first group meetings in 7 years in protest of justice minister's moves against top prosecutor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rank-and-file prosecutors in 10 districts take steps in mass backlash against justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors defend collecting information about their own as legal execution of duty, Choo says it's surveillance (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution on brink of rebellion, rank-and-file prosecutors in 10 district offices to hold meetings (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daejeon, Sejong, Gwangju levied with heavy comprehensive real estate tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential committee sets in motion to create system allowing labor union representatives at public firms to hold voting rights as board members (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Tech firms brief president on AI (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecutors office in turmoil after justice minister suspends chief (Korea Herald)
-- Parties divided over Choo-Yoon conflict (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!