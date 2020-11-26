(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 26)

The president's silence is nothing new. Whenever controversy arises over sensitive issues, Moon adopts his cloak of invisibility. After the ruling Democratic Party (DP) abruptly reversed the previous government's plan to expand the Gimhae airport instead of building a new one on Gadeok Island, Busan, Moon didn't say anything. When the government pressed ahead with a nuclear phase-out despite strong opposition, he was nowhere to be seen. After his administration's 23 sets of real estate measures backfired, he nonchalantly said those measures were starting to have effects.