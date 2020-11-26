Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 26, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/03 Cloudy 20

Suwon 11/01 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/02 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/03 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 10/-1 Sunny 20

Gangneung 12/05 Sunny 20

Jeonju 12/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/10 Rain 30

Daegu 13/04 Cloudy 20

Busan 16/07 Sunny 20

(END)

