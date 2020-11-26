Military to ban all troops from vacationing, off-installation trips over virus concerns
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The military decided to temporarily ban all troops from vacationing and taking off-installation trips after cluster infections were reported at an Army boot camp amid a nationwide spike in virus cases, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Until Dec. 7, all troops will be subject to tightened social distancing rules in barracks, with vacationing and off-installation visits to be suspended starting Friday, according to the ministry.
The announcement came one day after dozens of newly enlisted soldiers tested positive for COVID-19 at an Army boot camp in the central border town of Yeoncheon. As of Thursday, 66 newly enlisted soldiers and four officers have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus at the unit.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 583 new virus cases, marking the first time in over eight months for the figure to surpass 500. The total caseload rose to 32,318.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
S. Korea fines Facebook 6.7 bln won for sharing users' info without consent
-
2
(LEAD) 3 killed in POSCO plant explosion
-
3
What trophy? KBO's Dinos celebrate Korean Series title with giant sword
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases near 400, stricter nationwide antivirus curbs in offing
-
5
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance