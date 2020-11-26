Police recommend indicting 22 parents over buying leaked SAT papers
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-two parents have been referred to the prosecution for potential indictment on charges of purchasing illegally leaked U.S. Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) papers, police said Thursday.
The parents allegedly bought SAT question and answer sheets leaked by brokers from 2014 to 2019, paying as much as 50 million won (US$45,000) per paper, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
The brokers obtained the SAT question sheets in China and elsewhere, and handed them over to the parents, who then gave the papers to an SAT instructor to solve and then bought the answer sheets from the instructor, the police said.
SAT exams are administered around the world on the same day.
One broker told police that he used the time difference between China and Europe to obtain question sheets in China on the day of an exam, make answer sheets and then send them to students in Europe.
Some of the students who took the SAT after seeing the questions were reportedly accepted to prestigious U.S. universities.
Police detained that broker and referred him to the prosecution seeking indictment on charges of leaking SAT papers from China and the United States around 10 times between 2014 and 2019.
Last month, police also detained and recommended for indictment a high school faculty member suspected of leaking SAT papers from 2017 until recently.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
3
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
S. Korea fines Facebook 6.7 bln won for sharing users' info without consent
-
2
(LEAD) 3 killed in POSCO plant explosion
-
3
What trophy? KBO's Dinos celebrate Korean Series title with giant sword
-
4
(LEAD) 3rd wave of pandemic gets bigger as new virus cases soar to over 8-month high of 583
-
5
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance