Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul city seeks to toughen antivirus measures amid surge in cases

All News 12:09 November 26, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government plans to toughen antivirus measures following consultations with experts amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the capital, an official said Thursday.

Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, made the remark during a virtual press briefing shortly after the city reported a new high of 213 cases on Wednesday.

Park said the city will conduct a special survey on Thursday and Friday to identify places that require strengthened antivirus measures.

This file photo shows Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the Seoul city government, giving a press briefing at City Hall on Nov. 20, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Seoul city government #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!