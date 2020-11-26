S. Korea condemns Houthi rebels' strike on Aramco plant in Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea condemns the missile attack early this week by Houthi rebel forces on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facility, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The comment came after the oil company said its plant in Jeddah was attacked by the Yemeni rebels on Monday, causing an explosion and fire that left a hole in one of its tanks, with no casualties. The Iran-backed Houthi said later they struck the facility with a Quds-2 missile.
"Our government expresses grave concerns in relation to the attack perpetrated against the Saudi Aramco's oil facility, and we condemn any action that puts at risk the lives of civilians and global energy supply infrastructure," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.
Saudi Arabia has been locked in a conflict with the Houthi rebels that now control much of Yemen, since a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.
