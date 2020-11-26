KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HtlShilla 81,300 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 153,500 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,840 DN 80
SYC 53,900 0
LS ELECTRIC 56,100 DN 1,300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,650 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 0
Kogas 29,400 DN 550
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,400 DN 50
Hanmi Science 59,100 UP 2,700
F&F 86,600 DN 1,000
KorZinc 390,000 DN 2,500
KSOE 108,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,750 UP 850
Ottogi 550,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,815 UP 15
OCI 68,600 DN 400
Hanssem 96,800 DN 600
IlyangPharm 64,000 UP 200
LotteFood 328,000 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 5,670 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 165,000 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 250
KCC 168,500 0
SKBP 179,500 UP 5,000
Daesang 24,950 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,820 DN 75
DongkukStlMill 7,680 DN 210
SBC 10,600 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,700 DN 100
KPIC 247,000 UP 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,200 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,200 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,880 DN 70
LS 61,300 UP 300
GC Corp 354,000 UP 4,500
GS E&C 32,600 UP 350
SamsungElec 68,000 UP 1,400
NHIS 11,350 UP 100
