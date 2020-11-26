KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 66,900 DN 900
POSCO 242,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 550,000 UP 12,000
GS Retail 33,700 DN 350
Binggrae 55,800 DN 300
GCH Corp 37,100 UP 350
LotteChilsung 98,600 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,050 UP 110
SKC 82,400 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 179,000 DN 500
AmoreG 53,700 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,280 UP 80
LGInt 19,750 DN 650
Hanwha 26,450 DN 200
DB HiTek 37,300 UP 700
CJ 80,400 DN 900
JWPHARMA 32,900 UP 100
TaekwangInd 819,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
KAL 25,300 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,250 UP 380
BukwangPharm 24,800 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,900 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,200 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 34,350 DN 300
HITEJINRO 32,600 DN 50
Yuhan 65,300 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 53,600 UP 400
DaelimInd 83,800 DN 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15850 0
KiaMtr 58,400 DN 600
Donga Socio Holdings 126,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 99,400 UP 2,200
Youngpoong 516,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,300 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,100 DN 1,000
Mobis 245,500 DN 2,000
