KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,250 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 DN 200
S-1 81,700 DN 200
Hanchem 159,500 DN 1,000
DWS 30,550 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 48,250 UP 350
IS DONGSEO 43,450 UP 450
S-Oil 71,400 UP 200
LG Innotek 160,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 289,000 UP 8,000
HMM 12,900 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 46,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 141,000 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 76,100 UP 4,500
LG Corp. 77,200 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 87,200 UP 600
BoryungPharm 19,600 DN 1,100
L&L 10,500 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,000 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 DN 650
Shinsegae 230,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 288,500 0
SGBC 38,450 UP 200
Hyosung 79,800 UP 200
LOTTE 35,250 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,200 UP 50
DAEKYO 3,835 DN 40
GKL 15,150 DN 500
Handsome 30,000 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 5,010 DN 80
HyundaiElev 40,400 DN 550
COWAY 71,000 DN 300
Hanon Systems 15,450 DN 200
SK 220,000 DN 3,000
UNID 43,900 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 DN 500
SKTelecom 232,000 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 51,200 DN 500
IBK 9,630 DN 50
KEPCO 21,950 DN 300
